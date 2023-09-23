Azerbaijani teenagers have achieved success at the European Olympiad in Informatics!

The National team of schoolchildren on olympiads in informatics, trained with Azercell’s support, continues to represent our country in the international arena

On September 8-14, 2023, the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI 2023) was held in Kutaisi, Georgia. Competing against 96 schoolchildren from France, Belgium, Estonia, Hungary and 24 other European countries, all four members of our team were successful in this prestigious science competition.

Thus, Aykhan Demirli, 10th grade student of Lyceum named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva in Baku, won a silver medal, Raul Jafarli and Elvin Imanli, 10th grade students of Baku city Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum, received a bronze medal, Nasir Bashirov 9th grade student of the Sumgait city, secondary school No. 23 was awarded an incentive prize.

Azerbaijani students have been participating in the 7th European Junior Informatics Olympiad since 2017 and won a total of 3 silver and 6 bronze medals.

It should be noted that the preparation process of schoolchildren for the International Olympiads in Informatics is carried out within the framework of the cooperation of the country's leading mobile operator "Azercell Telecom" with the Ministry of Science and Education.