Azerbaijan Film Agency extends deadline for film projects

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Film Agency extended the deadline for accepting the film projects.

The Culture Ministry previously announced the film projects can be submitted until September 15, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

Note that the year 2023 marks the 125th anniversary of Azerbaijani cinema and the centennial of AzerbaijanFilm Studio.

The competition aims to support the development of the cinema sector by the state, promote cinematographic activities, and increase the experience of local cinematographers. For more information, please visit the following link.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

Set up by the Culture Ministry, the State Film Agency focuses on creating all necessary conditions in the cinematography. It will also attract investments and foreign investors to the country's film industry.