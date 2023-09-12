40 more anti-tank mines found and neutralized during demining operations

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency has released data on the number of mines and unexploded ordnance found in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation last week, Azernews reports.

The Agency reported that 31 anti-personnel mines, 12 anti-tank mines and 214 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized during demining operations conducted from 4 to 10 September in Tartar, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrail, Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan. An area of 5,246 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

During demining operations conducted from 1 to 31 August, 972 anti-tank mines, 1,020 anti-personnel mines, and 1,121 unexploded ordnance were found and cleared in Tartar, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrail, Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan.

Despite the use of modern demining equipment, the massive contamination of territories with mines and Armenia's failure to provide accurate mine maps to date have made it very difficult to detect and clear mines.

To recall, On September 10, at around 1:30 p.m., a military serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army Eminov Khayyam son of Mahal was injured by an anti-personnel mine planted by the intelligence-sabotage group of illegal Armenian armed groups for the purpose of sabotage on the way to the security of our units in the territory of Aghdam district, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry

After providing first aid, our wounded serviceman was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility. There is no danger to his life.

At present, the demining work is being carried out by the engineering-fortification units.

Recently, remnants of the Armenian armed groups in the Garabagh economic region and illegal Armenian armed formations have been observed massively laying new mines in our territories, thus continuing the policy of mine terrorism against Azerbaijan.