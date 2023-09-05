Jewish religious & cultural centre to be built in Azerbaijan

Rena Murshud

For the first time in the Caucasus, a Jewish religious and cultural centre will be built in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The head of the community of Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan, Milikh Yevdayev, spoke about this, speaking at the second day of the international scientific conference "Heritage and Culture of the Jews of the North and East Caucasus."

According to Milikh Yevdayev, Jews do not consider themselves strangers in two places - in Azerbaijan and in Israel. That is why we have been living in Azerbaijan for a long time.

He noted that during the 44-day Patriotic War, everyone witnessed the unity of the two peoples.

“We always pray for President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani army. Great opportunities have been created for the Jews in Azerbaijan. For example, a synagogue was built for us in Azerbaijan. Moreover, the Religious and Cultural Center of the Jews will be built in Azerbaijan for the first time in the Caucasus,” Milikh Yevdayev said.

In May 2021, on behalf of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, a land plot of 500 sq. m. was allocated in the immediate vicinity of the Baku synagogue. for the construction of a Jewish religious and cultural centre. The new building, a four-story building, will be built in accordance with the project of the State Design Institute "Azerdovletlayihe".