ANAMA: Over 95,000 hectares of liberated territories have been cleared of mines

Qabil Ashirov

Since November 2020, more than 95 thousand hectares have been cleared of mines, Azernews reports, citing the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov telling in an interview with journalists.

He noted that nearly 30,000 anti-personnel mines, 17,000 anti-tank mines, and more than 40,000 unexploded ordnance have been found and neutralized so far.

A total of 305 people were victims of landmines 57 of them lost their lives, and the rest received various degrees of physical injuries.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan is one of the most landmine-polluted countries in the world. Most of these landmines were planted during the Garabagh War by Armenia.