Azerbaijani FM sends congratulatory letter to Malaysia & Kyrgyzstan

Rena Murshud Read more

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has congratulated Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of Independence Day, Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's social media page.

The letters read:

"On the occasion of Independence Day, we convey our sincerest congratulations and good wishes to the government and people of Malaysia! We look forward to the further development of our bilateral cooperation".

"We congratulate the friendly and brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of Independence Day, and look forward to further deepening cooperation between our states on all platforms".