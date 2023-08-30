Azerbaijani Su-25 aircraft demonstrated at TEKNOFEST festival

Abbas Ganbay

TEKNOFEST festival dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Turkiye is being held in Ankara today, Azernews reports.

The Republic of Turkiye is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the Aviation, Space, and Technology Festival, TEKNOFEST, is joining in the festivities. TEKNOFEST is the largest aviation, aerospace, and technology festival of Turkiye, and it is being held in Ankara today.

TEKNOFEST is organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) in collaboration with private companies, ministries, and academic institutions. The primary goals of the festival are to raise public awareness about technology in society and to draw attention to the importance of national production.

The festival is filled with seminars, technology competitions, exhibitions of domestic technology enterprises, Take Off ?nternational Startup Summit, and numerous attractions, such as aviation demonstrations including parachuting, air shows of "Solo Turk", "Turkish Stars", and many international aerobatic teams.

Technology competitions are organized in 12 different categories. People of all ages from primary school students to entrepreneurs can take part in the competitions with their projects and also benefit from the technical equipment support.

For the contest "The HackIstanbul 2018 Capture the Flag", organized in cooperation with the European Skills, Competences, Qualifications and Occupations (ECSO) and Romanian Government, computer hackers from all over the world competed. Winners were awarded money.

Another award-winning competition is the "World Drone Cup" race. The festival was planned to be held in Istanbul between September 21-26. The newest competition categories were added to the festival to be held this year in areas such as simulation, artificial intelligence, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Over 5 million TL of material support will be provided to teams who pass the pre-selection stage. Winner teams will receive a total of over 5 million TL in prizes.

The festival was held in 21 different technology categories in Gaziantep on September 17, 2020. This year, the festival provides for holding 41 main competitions in 102 subcategories. Among them, are "Design of flying cars", "Educational technologies", "Robotaxi", "Agricultural technologies" and "Robotics". Unlike the previous year, for the first time, there will be a competition in the field of technological applications in psychology. The prize fund in TEKNOFEST contests will be over 13 million Turkish liras.

TEKNOFEST is the largest technology competition with the largest prize pool in the history of Turkiye. They are conducted in all technical fields: from missiles to autonomous systems, from agriculture to submarines, from unmanned aerial vehicles to artificial intelligence. It is organized under the leadership of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkiye in cooperation with public and media organizations and universities.

This year, TEKNOFEST will be held in Izmir from March 16 to 19, in Istanbul from April 27 to May 1, and from August 30 to September 3 in Ankara.