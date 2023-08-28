ANAMA reports on results of work for week [VIDEO]

The Azerbaijan National Agency of Mine Action (ANAMA) has released information on mine and unexploded ordnance clearance operations in the territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports with reference to the press service of ANAMA.

According to the information, 256 anti-personnel mines, 92 anti-tank mines, and 71 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized during demining operations conducted from August 21 to 27, 2023 in Tartar, Agdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrail and Zangilan.

An area of 528.1 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.