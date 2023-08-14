Construction of "AzStateNet" network in Garabakh and East-Zangazur continues

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues the construction of the AzStateNet (Azerbaijan State Network) network in the territory of Garabagh and East-Zangazur economic regions, Azernews reports, citing State Service.

During the last period of the current year, data and internet channels of 15 state institutions operating in these areas were provided through the AzStateNet network. State institutions newly connected to the AzStateNet network will be able to exchange reliable information with each other and with state institutions in the AzStateNet network from other regions of the country, including Baku, through secure data transmission channels and will be able to use secure Internet network.

The AzStateNet network is a segment of the Internet network for the central and local state authorities of the Azerbaijani Republic. AzStateNet is a collection of territorially distributed networks and access servers owned by organizations that have the status of a state authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The AzStateNet network provides users with access to the information space of the Internet and places on its servers only official information related to the activities of state authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan.