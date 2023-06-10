Energy Ministry & State Examination Center hold trainings for improving the professional skills

Within the existing cooperation between the Ministry of Energy and the State Examination Center, a series of trainings for improving the professional skills of civil servants continues, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

The next training was organized under the title of Career planning and personal development on 9 June.

Presentation on career planning was made by Gunduz Ahmadli, Leading Adviser of the Department of Legal Support, HR and Civil Service of the State Examination Center, and information on career concept, the differences between job and career, the processes covered by planning, the impact of motivation on personal development, progress in the civil service, the development plan of civil servants` activity, stages, goals and principles in this direction, as well as other issues was provided in detail.

At the training held in the format of mutual dialogue, situational judgment tests were discussed with the participants, and their questions were answered.

31 employees from the Ministry of Energy, AREA and AERA took part at the training.