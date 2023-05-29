Military Institute hosts scientific-practical seminar on writing scientific articles

The Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosted a scientific-practical seminar on “Writing and compiling scientific articles in accordance with new requirements” and a slide presentation of the “Scientific Works” journal, Azernews informs with reference to Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

The seminar was attended by representatives of the Defense Ministry and officers, professors and teachers of the Military Institute. First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Motherland was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed. Greetings of the rector of the National Defense University, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev were conveyed to the seminar participants and the journal's editorial staff. Success was wished for the work of the seminar participants and the editorial staff.

Then an extensive report on the work done on preparing the 1st issue of the 21st volume of the “Scientific Works” journal for 2023, as well as on the submitted articles was heard. During the seminar, the participants were informed in detail about writing and compiling scientific articles in accordance with new requirements, current norms and principles, the significance of applying a modern approach, as well as identifying the author’s main responsibilities in this direction.

Then a slide presentation of the 1st issue of the 21st volume of the “Scientific Works” journal of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev for 2023 was shown and information about the technical characteristics, form and content of the journal was provided.

The speakers shared their thoughts about the seminar and the “Scientific Works” journal, held discussions, as well as gave suggestions and recommendations.