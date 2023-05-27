Republican conference dedicated to 100th anniversary of National Leader held at Nakhchivan University

A Republican conference timed to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at Nakhchivan University on the topic "Heydar Aliyev and issues of national statehood," Azernews reports.

The conference was attended by the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, President of ADA University Professor Hafiz Pashayev, President of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) Professor Adalat Muradov, Consul General of Turkiye in Nakhchivan Asip Kaya, Chairman of ANAS Nakhchivan Division Academician Ismayil Hajiyev, President of Mingachevir State University Associate Professor Shahin Bayramov, President of Nakhchivan State University Associate Professor Elbrus Isayev, President of Nakhchivan Teachers' Institute Associate Professor Azad Novruzov, ADPU Vice-Rector for International Relations Professor Mahira Huseynova, scientists and researchers representing other higher education institutions.

The participants of the conference first visited the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the main square of Nakhchivan city and laid flowers in front of the monument. The dear memory of the National Leader was commemorated with deep respect.

The Republican conference began with the singing of Azerbaijan’s National Anthem. The dear memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and our martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Fuad Najafli, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, opened the conference with his opening speech and welcomed the guests. He pointed out that the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was celebrated at the state level, as in every region of Azerbaijan, in the ancient land of Nakhchivan, where he opened his eyes to the world, at a high level with a series of events.

Talking about the unparalleled services of the founder and architect of modern Azerbaijan, Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, for the comprehensive development and empowerment of Azerbaijan, the Plenipotentiary Representative said that all the periods led by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan are the golden pages of our glorious history as stages of great construction, progress, and comprehensive development. Thus, due to the great statecraft experience and determination of the Great Leader, political stability has been established in our country, and the implementation of large-scale economic projects has begun.

Stating that the Nakhchivan era of the genius's political activity is the main pillar of our independent state, Fuad Najafli noted that the Great Leader paid special attention to the role of Nakhchivan in the development strategy of Azerbaijan, and the city, which is the embodiment of the unity of traditions and innovation, achieved great achievements precisely with the attention and patronage of Heydar Aliyev.

The rector of ADA University professor Hafiz Pashayev, who stated that the National Leader is in his homeland Nakhchivan for the second time, spoke about the unparalleled services of the phenomenal politician Heydar Aliyev to Azerbaijani people, visionary and pragmatic policy. Stating that the ideas and policies of Heydar Aliyev are the foundation of Azerbaijan's success today, Hafiz Pashayev pointed out that if it were not for the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan could have lost its state independence, which it had just regained in the 90s of the last century. It was at the beginning of the nineties of the last century that the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia was signed thanks to the great efforts and foresight of the Great Leader. As a result, comprehensive development was achieved in the country.

Hafiz Pashayev noted that the policy of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev today also presents Azerbaijan to the world as a victorious country. Thus, we once again witnessed the logical result of the state and army building, which was founded by a genius, in the Second Karabakh War. Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, our army won a historic victory over the enemy in the 44-day Patriotic War.

Hafiz Pashayev, who was grateful for the organization of such a prestigious conference and the invitation, conveyed his memories of the National Leader to the attention of the participants of the event and presented the books he read by the author to Nakhchivan University.

Rector of Nakhchivan University associate professor Anar Kazimov welcomed the participants of the conference and said that Heydar Aliyev's life is an example for every citizen working in any field, the National Leader's persistent activity in the direction of shaping our statehood, economy, and other important areas of the country's life, creating the foundations of the strategy of Azerbaijanism, including his work in Nakhchivan. He noted that the work he has done for the sake of development is an inexhaustible source for many scientific studies. A. Kazimov expressed his belief that this prestigious scientific meeting will also serve these goals.

Expressing great interest in the scientific event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader, the rector pointed out that more than 240 articles from 20 higher education and scientific research institutions were included in the conference, and expressed his gratitude to those who supported and contributed to the organization of the conference.

Rector of Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) professor Adalat Muradov said that the main core of the national statehood strategy developed by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev with high professionalism was the revival, increase, and strengthening of the economic power of independent Azerbaijan. As a result of his unparalleled activity in the field of comprehensive development of the country's economy and integration into the globalized world economy, our country has embarked on the path of rapid progress.

Touching on the topic of the conference, Academician Ismayil Hajiyev, Chairman of the ANAS Nakhchivan Department, said that the National Leader with great management experience developed the long-term concept of independent Azerbaijan statehood based on national and humanitarian norms and implemented it accurately. As a result, Azerbaijan is one of the countries with a unique place in the world today. This great man, who loves his people with infinite amour, dedicated his whole life and rich experience of statehood to the happy future of Azerbaijan and its rise to the level of developed civilized states.

ADPU vice-rector for international relations professor Mahira Huseynova said that Heydar Aliyev has not been with us for almost 20 years. However today, effective state policy aimed at the progress and modernization of Azerbaijan is successfully implemented by President Ilham Aliyev. The modernizing Azerbaijan Republic itself is the greatest work dedicated to the bright memory of the National Leader, whose 100th anniversary we celebrated with great respect. As long as this work continues to be written, Heydar Aliyev will live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people, and his bright ideas will always shine a light on our path.

Rector of Nakhchivan State University associate professor Elbrus Isayev said in his speech that the life and political activities of the genius leader Heydar Aliyev, who had unparalleled services in the establishment and development of national statehood traditions of Azerbaijan, have an exceptional place in our recent history. Elbrus Isayev noted that Heydar Aliyev is one of the rare historical figures in the world due to his high human qualities, excellent state management skills, and culture of service to the people.

Rector of Mingachevir State University associate Professor Shahin Bayramov pointed out that today we are grateful to the national leader Heydar Aliyev for the existence of the independent state of Azerbaijan and its formation as a powerful country. It is appropriate to say that Heydar Aliyev, who conquered the peak of eternal life in the hearts of every citizen, bequeathed to our people rich material and moral values, the concept of statehood without an alternative, and a strong state of Azerbaijan based on politically and economically reliable foundations.

Rector of Nakhchivan Teachers' Institute associate professor Azad Novruzov made a speech and said that the unique activity of the world-famous politician and statesman Heydar Aliyev during the nearly 40 years of leading our country contributed to the economic, social, and cultural progress of Azerbaijan, the prosperity and happiness of our people, and our country's unique and worthy role in the world community dedicated to the struggle for the position.

After the plenary session, the guests who got acquainted with the university campus and the existing infrastructure said that they got a high impression of the higher education institution.

The first day of the Republican conference ended with a concert program organized by ADA University and Nakhchivan University at the Nakhchivan State National Drama Theater.

For information, let us inform you that the two-day conference will continue its work with 6 section meetings. In the sections "International relations and law", "Philology", "Economy and management", "Political and humanitarian sciences", "Science and education", "Culture", reports will be heard and discussions will be held.

It was also brought to attention that the materials of the Republican conference on "Heydar Aliyev and issues of national statehood" will be published by Nakhchivan University in the form of a separate book.