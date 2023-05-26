Embassy of Azerbaijan in Switzerland hosts reception, dedicated to May 28 - Independence Day

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Swiss Confederation has hosted a reception, dedicated to the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov wrote on his Twitter page, Azernews reports.

"Embassy was happy to host a reception, dedicated to the Day of Independence of Azerbaijan. Welcoming remarks of honorable quest of event Minister of Health of Azerbaijan H.E.Teymur Musayev and my speech were followed by amazing performance, presented by young dancers of Azerbaijan, Switzerland, and refuges from Ukraine", he said.