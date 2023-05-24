Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss coop in military-technical & military-educational spheres

The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, met with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, Army General Syed Asim Munir, Azernews reports.

An official welcoming ceremony was held before the meeting. After the national anthems of both countries were performed, the Chief of the General Staff, Colonel General K. Valiyev passed along the guard of honor.

The sides met first in private and then in an expanded format.

Army General A. Munir welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Pakistan. He congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the victory in the Patriotic War and ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Pakistani COAS noted that the friendly relations between the armies of Azerbaijan and Pakistan are in progress and have entered a new stage. He pointed out that Pakistan attaches special importance to military cooperation with Azerbaijan and that there are great opportunities for further development of military relations.

Expressing his gratitude for the invitation, Colonel General K. Valiyev noted that there are historically friendly relations between the two nations, and these relations greatly contributed to the development of bilateral military cooperation along with other fields.

Colonel General K. Valiyev emphasized that the development and expansion of cooperation with Pakistan in the military field as in all fields are always in the spotlight of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Speaking about the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the conditional border, the Chief of the General Staff emphasized that this was intentionally done by Armenia with the aim of aggravating the situation, and each time a worthy response was given to them.

At the meeting, the importance of expanding relations between the types of troops of the armies of the two countries, holding joint Azerbaijani-Pakistani-Turkish exercises, as well as further development of trilateral cooperation were emphasized.

The sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, continuation of mutual visits, as well as other issues regarding the security and fight against terrorism.