Debrecen Folk Dance Ensemble's artistic director shares his cultural experiences in Azerbaijan [EXCLUSIVE]

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Hungary are united by centuries-old historical ties. The two countries enjoy a long-standing partnership in many fields, including political, economical, cultural, etc.

Hungary recognized Azerbaijan's independence on December 26, 1991, while diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on April 27, 1992.

The two nations have a strong and lasting relationship based on friendship, trust, and mutual respect, which has continued to evolve, reaching the level of a strategic partnership.

The cultural ties between the two countries have grown and developed significantly over the past years. Cultural cooperation is also characterized by high dynamics of mutual visits.

In his interview with AZERNEWS, artistic director of the Debrecen Folk Dance Ensemble (DNE) Vilmos Hercz shared his thoughts and cultural experiences in Azerbaijan.

Q: Could you tell us about yourself and the purpose of your recent visit to Azerbaijan?

A: My name is Vilmos Hercz, and I am artistic director of the Debrecen Folk Dance Ensemble (DNE), folk dance pedagogue, choreographer, Young Master of Folk Art. I have been taking the DNE for almost 20 years, we have been the standout at many domestic and international folk dance festivals! Nearly 200 people in 5 age groups dance in the group!

It was a great experience to participate in the Azerbaijan tour. We have never been to this country before, so we were really looking forward to the moment of the trip and after our arrival we enjoyed a lot of Azerbaijani hospitality, which hereby we would like to thank the organisers again!

Q: What is common in the cultures of Azerbaijan and Hungary? What kind of music did you like in Azerbaijan the most?

A: There are many common features in the traditional performance of folk music, folk dance and folk songs in Azerbaijani and Hungarian culture, for example they improvise very nicely and perform it at a high level and pass it on to the audience.

The Mugham music was impressive and captivating; we heard original music and staged arrangements as well. The diversity of dances and the vibrancy of the costumes were very beautiful.

Q: You have attended the Kharibulbul International Music Festival in Shusha. How impressive was the event for you? What was the most particular moment that remained in your memory?

A: The location of the Kharibulbul Festival was held in a beautiful environment. We danced twice on the main stage, it was the most beautiful place where we have danced so far. The music and theater productions on the small stages in the city were fantastic as well.

We really liked the selection of locations and the diversity of the programs at the Festival! I would highlight the decoration of the performance venues with live flowers, it was beautiful!

Q: Would you recommend Azerbaijan as the best tourist destination in Hungary? And if you could come to Azerbaijan once again, which places would you want to see again?

A: I recommend Azerbaijan to everyone as a tourist attraction! We met very nice people in Baku and have already started organizing another tour.

There are still sights left, we only spent one day sightseeing! We also ate very delicious food, but we would continue this cultural gastronomic journey by getting to know other features of the region.