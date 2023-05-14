Gala concert in memory of National leader Heydar Aliyev held in Vienna

Rena Murshud

One of the solemn events took place in Vienna - the cradle of classical music. A gala concert and an exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev were held in the Great Hall of the Konzerthaus House of Culture, located in the city center.

According to Azernews, the gala concert, organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna, was attended by Austrian officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Vienna, Azerbaijani ambassadors to a number of European countries, our compatriots and music lovers living in Austria. The concert began with an overture to the opera "Koroglu" by the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the program included works by Giuseppe Verdi, Fikret Amirov, Giacomo Puccini, Kara Karaev, Niyazi, Vasif Adigozalov, Farhad Badalbeyli, Ruggiero Leoncavallo and other composers.

At the concert, the director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, honored artists Sahib Pashazade and Afag Abbasova, young performers Atesh Karaev and Daria Rybak, soloist of the Berlin and Vienna State Operas Etienne Dupuis performed arias, duets and tercetes from Azerbaijani and Italian operas, as well as performed compositions.

The concert ended with the "Azerbaijan Capriccio" consisting of colorful melodies, which is one of the brightest manifestations of the Azerbaijani national spirit in the classical style.

After the concert, the exhibition "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani culture" opened in the Votruba Hall of the Cultural House Konzerthaus. At the opening of the exhibition, the director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center Leyla Gasimova spoke about the life and political activities of Heydar Aliyev, especially about his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani culture. It was noted that the life and rich political activity of Heydar Aliyev are inscribed in golden letters in the history of modern Azerbaijan, the political, economic and cultural development of the country is associated with the name of Heydar Aliyev. Thanks to his political will and wisdom, Azerbaijan was able to maintain its statehood, and today modern Azerbaijan is successfully developing under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev on the foundation laid by the national leader.

Leyla Gasimova expressed her gratitude to all the partners who supported the idea of the gala concert, especially for the tireless work of People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov and the entire creative team, as well as the management of the Savalan company for the presentation of Azerbaijani products.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Austria Rovshan Sadigbeyli stressed that the great leader occupies a special place in world politics and spoke about the activities of Heydar Aliyev in the name of Azerbaijan's statehood. It was noted that every stage of modern Azerbaijani history, as well as the development of Azerbaijani culture, is closely connected with the name of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. As Heydar Aliyev said, the goal of his whole life was to protect, strengthen and develop the state independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is a historical achievement of the Azerbaijani people.

The exhibition "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani culture" presents his photographs with artists during his reign, his participation in the opening of the country's leading cultural facilities, from important cultural events organized on his initiative. The exhibition allowed the audience to get a complete picture of Heydar Aliyev's attention and concern for Azerbaijani culture, music, theater and cinema, as well as other areas of art.

After the opening of the exhibition, a reception took place.