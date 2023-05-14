State Examination Center conducts first stage of residency admission exam

Today, the State Examination Center (SEC) conducted the first attempt of the first stage of the residency entrance exam (test of knowledge in basic subjects).

Azernews informs with reference to SEC that 6 buildings, 14 exam supervisors, 6 general exam supervisors, 106 supervisors-teachers, 18 graduation regime employees (security) and 6 building representatives were allocated for conducting the exam.

It should be noted that the candidate who successfully passes the test will be given a certificate according to the positions included in the subgroups. The certificate is valid for 5 years.

The Appeal commission regarding the results of the electronic exam will operate at the State Examination Center on May 15-17 from 14:00 to 17:00.

The exam results will be announced in the next 2-3 days.