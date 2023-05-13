Mexican leading radios highlight life and political activity of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

Azerbaijani ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov has given interviews to Mexican "El Heraldo" and "Canyon" radios on occasion of the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

In his interview, the ambassador highlighted the exceptional services of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the history of national statehood of Azerbaijan, as well as his historical role in preserving the country`s independence and strengthening its statehood.

Speaking about successful economic reforms and world-scale projects initiated by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, ambassador Mammad Talibov highlighted the importance of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor.

Ambassador emphasized that National Leader Heydar Aliyev`s wise policy is being successfully continued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, saying that under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army crushed the enemy in the 44-day Patriotic War and restored the country`s territorial integrity.

In connection with the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, ambassador Mammad Talibov`s article entitled " A national leader who created history " was published in the influential and only English-language newspaper The Pulse News Mexico as well.