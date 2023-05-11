Azerbaijan eyes to expand mine clearance projects with UN

Rena Murshud

Further expansion of the implementation of mine action projects with the UN agencies operating in Azerbaijan is extremely important, Ministry of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said this at an event themed "The role of Heydar Aliyev in the implementation of UN development initiatives in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

"The presence of mines is the main factor hindering the rehabilitation of the liberated territories. This hinders the accelerated pace of reintegration," the minister said.

According to him, the main task for the near future is the restoration of the territories liberated from occupation: "This process coincides with the "Great Return" of our compatriots to their ancestral lands. The state provides the necessary support to entrepreneurs and investors to create a business in Karabakh, benefits and privileges are provided, and important infrastructure projects.

Mikayil Jabbarov noted that at the summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement on Combating COVID-19 in Baku on March 2 this year, President Ilham Aliyev took the initiative to include mine action as the 18th goal in the Agenda for Sustainable Development for the period up to 2030.

"The Ministry of Economy, together with the relevant authorities, has already prepared a national draft of the 18th Sustainable Development Goal (STG) and submitted it to the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development. Taking this opportunity, I once again ask the UN agencies to support the promotion of this initiative at the global level," the minister added.