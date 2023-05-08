Ombudsman's regional centers conduct advanced trainings in secondary schools

By Azernews

Rena Murshud

By involving the media subjects of the "Action Plan for the Implementation of the Children's Strategy for 2020-2025" approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 27, 2020, in connection with the implementation of the relevant sub-paragraph on "expanding the scope", trainings were held by the Western, North-West, North and South regional centers of the Ombudsman in Ganja, Sheki, Mingachevir, Guba, Masalli secondary educational institutions and Lankaran Mixed Type Children's Home with the participation of teachers and students.

According to Azernews, during the training, participants informed about the activities of the Ombudsman in the field of child rights protection, as well as the possibility of contacting the 916 Call Center, current national legislative acts and international documents in the field of child rights protection, violence against children and its types, as well as the inadmissibility of all forms of discrimination.

During the training, role-playing games related to the protection of children's rights were included in the group work with the participation of children.

Educational technologies were used in interactive events, domestic violence, early marriages, gender violence, cybercrime, child labor, bullying and other topics were discussed, and students' questions were answered.

Training is planned to continue in May.