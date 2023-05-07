07.05.2023
03:18
TODAY.AZ
Society
President signs order on awarding group of artists
06 May 2023 [22:48] -
TODAY.AZ
By Azernews
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on granting awards of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to artists, Azernews reports.
Will be updated..
