Postage stamps marking National Leader's 100th anniversary to be issued in seven foreign countries

“Postage stamps marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev will be issued in Azerbaijan and seven foreign countries,” said Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev as he addressed a conference themed “Heydar Aliyev and independent state building in Azerbaijan: history and modernity of socio-economic transition”.





According to him, these postage stamps have already been put into circulation in Türkiye, Russia and Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.



