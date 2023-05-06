TODAY.AZ / Society

Assistant to President of Azerbaijan: Opening of Zangazur corridor will put an end to the blockade of Nakhchivan

06 May 2023 [20:13] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews

By Rena Murshud

The opening of the Zangazur corridor to put an end to the blockade of Nakhchivan.

Azernews informs, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote about this on his Twitter.

"100th Anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev celebrated in Nakhchivan, in his birthplace with diplomatic corps resided in Baku and accredited from Ankara. With opening of Zangazur Corridor Nakhchivan's blockade will end and new opportunities will emerge for entire region," Hikmet Hajiyev wrote.
