Azerbaijan`s Minister of Emergency Situations meets UNICEF Representative to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov met Friday with UNICEF Representative to the country Alex Heikens, Azernews reports.

Minister Heydarov highlighted the activities of the ministry, as well as the progress achieved to ensure children`s safety in the country, stressing that the child safety is always at the center of attention of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Stressing the necessity of taking the existing relations forward between the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the UNICEF Representative Office in Azerbaijan, Heydarov highlighted the importance of organizing of joint events and preparing a joint action plan in this direction.

UNICEF Representative to Azerbaijan Alex Heikens briefed the Azerbaijani side about child safety accomplishments achieved by the organization.

Heikens underlined the significance of expanding cooperation with the Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations and expressed his hope that the joint action plan to be prepared would make an important contribution to ensuring children`s safety and preparing them for various natural and man-made emergency situations.

The sides also discussed issues of mutual interest.

Furthermore, the guests familiarized themselves with the activity of the Operation Hall of the Ministry`s Crisis Management Center and Multimedia Center of the Public Relations Department.



