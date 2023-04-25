Azerbaijani & Italian universities initiate joint certificate program in agriculture and food system management

By Azernews

By Vusala Mustafayeva

ADA University and the University of Bologna, Italy have launched the first short-term joint certificate program in agriculture and food system management. The event was attended by ADA University Rector, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, Bologna University Rector Giovanni Molari, and other university representatives. The Certificate Program is designed as a policy dialogue between different stakeholders in the agricultural and food sector of Azerbaijan and Italy.

During the event, Rector Hafiz Pashayev emphasized the significance of the program and the future prospects of the current project for both universities. He noted that the program marks an important step in joint cooperation between the two institutions and highlighted the potential impact of the certificate program on the agricultural and food sector in Azerbaijan and Italy.

The joint certificate program is expected to provide participants with valuable insights into agriculture and food system management, as well as facilitate policy dialogue between stakeholders in both countries. By bringing together experts and professionals from Azerbaijan and Italy, the program aims to foster cross-cultural learning and knowledge exchange.

Overall, the partnership between ADA University and the University of Bologna demonstrates the commitment of both institutions to collaborate and provide innovative solutions to common challenges in the agricultural and food sector.