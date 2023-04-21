Azerbaijan records quake in Caspian sea

4.0-magnitude tremors were recorded at 0756 (GMT+4) in the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports via the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of Azerbaijan

The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 56 kilometers.

Republican Seismic Survey Center is the main organization, involved in the research and study of earthquakes on the territory of the Azerbaijan Republic. Seismological, geophysical, geochemical and geodynamic complex research is conducted in the Center.

RSSC is the only organization in CIS, where seismological research is conducted by a network of seismic stations operating via satellite communication.