Iran's unleashed savage aggression is blasphemy to Holy Ramadan

By Azernews

Committing terrorist acts and attempting to kill people is extremely inhumane act, which is far from religion, humanity and Islamic values. Unfortunaltely, in the month of Ramadan, when the Holy Qur'an was revealed, and it is considered a month of fasting and spiritual purification for Muslims, the country called Iran has further activated its savage aggression; it seems that the mullah regime in Iran, which presents itself as the defender of Islamic values in the world, does not refrain from its evil deeds even in such a holy month.

Iran is applying the principle of diplomats , ” the enemy of my enemy is my friend , ” In this sense , al – Qaeda and many other Iran-finaced terrorist groups and proxies are working against the countries thatoppose the Tehran regime.





It is believed that Hezbollah is the first and greatest supporter of the terrorist organizations that are run by Iran, as it began its work in 1986 as it governs Lebanon, which is the main force inside Syrian territory executing the policy and targets of Tehran. Besides that, Iran finances many small terrorist groups that are linked to its large networks and some of which attempts to carry out its dirty mission in our country under the guise of religion.

Those who carry out the orders of this bloodthirsty regime are thugs and national traitors.

In a nutshell, the bullet fired at MP Fazil Mustafa in Ramadan is a bullet fired at the people of Azerbaijan and the hostility of the mullah regime against the people of Azerbaijan. Similarly, the attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran and the martyrdom of our officer was a treacherous attack by the evil mullah regime on our country and our people.

Implementing countermeasures

After the Iranian revolution, Iran and its people have become interpolated with anti-American, anti-West sentiments and all its allies in the region.

The former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia James Smith stressed that Iran was able to get away from punishment since 1979, despite the proven involvement in the Beirut bombings in 1982 and the involvement of the Iranians in bombing of the US embassy in Africa, and their silence on the bombing of the US Cole warship.

Many official documents confirm that Iran was behind the killing of thousands of people, especially government officials, diplomats and even civilians that have been obstacles for its secret operations.

However, Iran has not received any punishment for its actions, which created a feeling that it can exercise its aggressive terrorist acts and impunity, and this policy towards Iran made it to continue to its terrorist policy, and continuing efforts to expand its interventions in the countries of the region.

As regards the regime's threat in our country, the society and the state of Azerbaijan should mobilize against these marginal and evil forces and raise our voice of protest. In this matter, well-known figures of Azerbaijan, representatives of the public, culture, art, and science should not be silent and should express their position openly. Just as during the 30-year Armenian occupation, during the days of the Patriotic War, we should not allow the Mullah regime's attempts to turn Azerbaijan into Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen by demonstrating national solidarity.

The Mullah regime cannot bear with the strengthening of Azerbaijan as a state, fearing the struggle of our brothers and sisters from South Azerbaijan. Independent Azerbaijan is an eyesore for the mullah regime, so they want to divide us from the inside and weaken us as a state.

It is with the blessing of the mullahs that drug addiction is instilled in our society and our youth in order to destroy the national gene pool of the Azerbaijani people. This enriches the generals of the mullah regime and finances the dirty deeds of the Iranian network and terrorist groups in our country. The facts also show that Iran's exposed agency network funded itself with the proceeds of the illegal drug trade.

Carrying out the orders of the evil mullah regime of Iran and cooperating with its special services means supporting the aggression and occupation of Armenia against our people. It is no longer a secret that the regime transferred the intelligence information it collected through national traitors to Armenia, and this work is still being continued. The mullahcracy and these creatures who call themselves socalled muslims have a hand in the blood of our martyrs. Cooperation with them is a disrespect to the spirit of our martyrs and their mothers.

Iran's threat in the field of information

Today, the regime carries out disinformation and moral terror against Azerbaijan not only in practice, but also in the information space. Therefore, it is extremely important be vigilant in social networks. Azerbaijan is a strong and powerful country with its robust intelligence and defence systems, which is determined to defeat the mischief of the regime in Tehran just as we shattered perillous dreams of world Armenians and Armenia as a whole.

The mullahcracy has rotted from within, and the country has been engulfed in protests. The people, who are fed up with the rule of the mullahs, no longer want to live under this pressure and speak out. The regime constantly creates the image of a foreign enemy in order to divert attention from its internal problems and tries to mobilize the people to fight against this enemy. But Iranian citizens have already understood that these seditions have no end and cannot continue like this. Surely, the end of the regime is nigh.



