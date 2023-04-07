Another yard renovated in Baku within Bizim h?y?t project

Laman Ismayilova

Another yard has been renovated in Baku within Bizim h?y?t (Our yard) project.

Launched by Leyla Aliyeva, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote a healthy lifestyle, Azernews reports.

The redeveloped yard covers multi-story buildings, where 400 people live, and is located at 6 and 6A Nasraddin Tusi Str., Khatai district, Baku.

All necessary conditions have been provided for people with disabilities in the renovated yard.

Favorable conditions have been also created for the development of children of all age groups and for effective leisure for young people.

A mini-football stadium, playgrounds, and various sports facilities built on the territory. Moreover, four gazebos, benches, waste containers, birdhouses and cat houses were set up in the yard.

New lighting poles and video surveillance cameras were installed in the yard taking into account, the wishes and interests of the residents.

At the same time, facades and building blocks were completely repaired; the asphalt and roofing of the buildings were updated; and the electrical system was renewed as well.

Around 300 trees were planted, and a landscaping strip was laid on an area of 800 square meters.

Green barriers are regarded as an environmental barrier that consists of climbing plants that reduce air pollution and improves air quality.

Residents are welcome to send recommendations to IDEA Public Union on the improvement of the yards.