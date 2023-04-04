Little cubs born in Baku Zoo

Tiger cubs were born in the Baku Zoo.

Azernews informs, citing social post the zoo.

The weight of newborn baby tigers - one male and two females - is in the range of 5.4-5.7 kilograms.

As noted in the zoo's social post, the tiger cubs do not yet have names, and social media users are invited to choose names for them:

"We would like the names for them to be chosen by you! Indicate the names you have come up with for the tigers in the feedback section, and let's see, from whom the best proposed name will come!".