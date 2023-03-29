Shusha finally opens its doors to tourists

Laman Ismayilova

With its timeless culture and history, Shusha opens its doors to tourism enthusiasts. Now, everyone can witness the centuries-old city in all its beauty.

Around 40 people were among the first lucky ones, who visited the cultural center as tourists, Azernews reports.

Launched by the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency, tourist trips offer a wonderful chance to explore beautiful landscapes and historic monuments.

Being a part of the Great Return policy, the project aims to organize safe tourism trips to the cultural capital as well as to increase economic activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

As part of the tours, Shusha visitors have a great opportunity to visit Fuzuli, the Monument to the First Martyr, Jidir Plain, the Mehmandarovs' House-Museum, Molla Panah Vagif Mausoleum Complex, the House-Museum of Bulbul, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, the Shot Monuments square, the Shusha Castle, the Shusha city gates, Kharibulbul symbol, as well as Gazanchi church and the Shusha Real School.

During the two-day tour, local tourists were informed about the reconstruction works in Shusha. It was noted that historical buildings, mosques, and monuments in the city were subjected to Armenian vandalism during the nearly 30-year occupation.

Major reconstruction work is now carried out by Azerbaijan to restore historical, cultural, and religious sights in the liberated lands.

The State Tourism Agency is engaged in the preparation of tourism and recreational areas, thematic tourist routes, and other initiatives.

Moreover, Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order, approving the Action Plan for declaring the city of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023. Thus, the city gets ready to host a number of cultural events in this regard.

Numerous events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vaqif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events will be held in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with the Action Plan.

Apart from that, Shusha will be nominated as OIC Tourism Capital in 2026 within Azerbaijan's chairmanship at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Consequently, it is obvious that Karabakh, including Shusha, has every opportunity to become a leading tourist and cultural destinations.



