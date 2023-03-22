Ministry of Culture has prepared interesting programs for theater and music lovers

Within the framework of the series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the tours of the capital's theaters to the regions continue under the organization of the Ministry of Culture, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the ministry, a concert of mugam masters will be held at the Sumgayit Mugam Center on March 23 at 2:00 p.m.

On the same day, Shusha State Musical Drama Theater will be a guest of theater lovers in Gusar district. At 2:00 p.m., the collective will perform the play of the same name on the stage of the Gusar State Lezgi Drama Theater, based on the comedy "Lankaran Khan's Vezir" by M.F. Akhundzade.

On March 23, the creative team of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater will perform in Mingachevir city. The creative team will perform I.Sadikhov's "Five Wives of Molla Nasreddin" at 18:00 on the stage of the Mingachevir State Drama Theater.