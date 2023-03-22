Georgian premier meets local Azerbaijanis

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Azerbaijani elders in Marneuli city, Georgia, Azernews reports.

At the meeting held at the "Tea House" in Marneuli, the Georgian PM congratulated the elders on the occasion of the Novruz holiday and spoke about the historically special friendship between the Georgians and Azerbaijanis.

The Prime Minister especially noted the role of Azerbaijanis in the democratic and economic development of Georgia.

Minister of State for Peace and Civil Equality Thea Akhvlediani, Head of Regional Relations Department of the Government Administration Leri Barnabishvili, Governor of Kvemo Kartli Giorgi Dokhturishvili, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, President of the Georgian Representation of SOCAR Mahir Mammadov, Mayor of Marneuli Kanan Omarov, Chairman of Marneuli City Council Amiran attended the event. Giorgadze, Georgian parliament deputies Zaur Dargalli and Savalan Mirzayev participated in the meeting.