Foundation stone was laid for new residential area in Sugovushan settlement [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva have participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the residential area in the Sugovushan settlement.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov provided detailed information to the head of state about the residential area.

A total of 190 apartments comprised of 25 one-room, 80 two-room, 75 three-room, 10 four-room ones will be built in the area of 2 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the residential area.