Improvement courses for Azerbaijani army personnel ends

The improvement courses aimed at further improving the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of the staff of the Azerbaijani army's personnel have ended, Azernews reports.

A graduation ceremony was held at the end of the trial exam organized at the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs was honored with observing a minute of silence.

At the graduation ceremony, the Deputy Chief of the Main Department for Personnel – Chief of the Department for Personnel, Major General Elchin Khalilov spoke about the work carried out in the Azerbaijan Army on the improvement of the staff of the Personnel Bodies and achievements in this field. The Chief of the department noted that the reforms carried out in the field of army development under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev are being improved within the framework of modern requirements.

Then Major General E. Khalilov congratulated the course participants on the occasion of the upcoming Novruz holiday on behalf of the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and gave them recommendations for future service activities, and wished them success.

It should be noted that during the courses, the listeners were given lectures on the implementation of a successful personnel policy in the Azerbaijan Army applying modern innovative methods. They were trained on the rules of recording and honoring personnel, giving honorary titles and awards.

In addition, trainings were held on the rules of enlistment, planned rotation, reserve and resignation, as well as social issues of military personnel and other necessary service topics.