OIC urges Iran to conduct thorough investigation into deadly attack on Azerbaijan's Tehran embassy

By Azernews

On March 16-17, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), at its 49th session in Nouakchott, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, adopted a resolution, urging the Iranian government to conduct a thorough investigation into the deadly armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Azernews report.

The resolution on "The attack against the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran” strongly condemns the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran on January 27, 2023, urging the Iranian government to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack, bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in the territory of Iran in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention "On Diplomatic Relations".