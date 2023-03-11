Azerbaijan registers 36 more COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 36 new COVID-19 cases, 32 patients have recovered, and 1 patient has died, Azernews reports.

Up until now, 828,906 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,548 of them have recovered, and 10,143 people have died. Currently, 215 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,519 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,540,198 tests have been conducted so far.

Besides, as many as 230 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 79 citizens, the second dose – 61 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 77 citizens. Thirteen citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,951,282 vaccine doses were administered, 5,404,999 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,879,457 people – the second dose, 3,401,069 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,757 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.





