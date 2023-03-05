Workshop with full of engine oil caught fire in Zagatala

By Azernews

A fire broke out in a workshop in Zagatala district, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situation, in the village of Ashagi Tala, the combustible structures of the roof covering of the engine oil recycling workshop with a total area of 150 m², and 2 barrels full of engine oil, each with a capacity of 120 liters, burned.

"The rest of the workshop and 9 full barrels inside it were protected from fire. The fire was extinguished by fire protection units," the ministry noted.