State Customs Committee staff attends international training

By Azernews

Employees of the State Customs Committee (SCC) participated in the training organized by the European Union (EU) Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL) on "Counterfeit goods: falsification and illegal trade of medicines and agricultural products" in the city of Rome, Italy, Azernews reports citing SCC.

Orkhan Nuriyev, deputy head of the SCC Operation-Investigation General Department, acting head, employees of the General Department and the Academy of the State Customs Committee, as well as 30 representatives of the law enforcement agencies of the Eastern Partnership countries and Azerbaijan’s Internal Ministry, participated in the training.

The training was held in order to further deepen the existing knowledge on the counterfeiting of drugs and similar products and to inform the participants about various methods and tools applied in the European Union in order to combat organized criminal groups involved in intellectual property crimes.

In the training organized on the basis of practical experiences, extensive information was provided on the importance of combating counterfeit goods, the damage caused by counterfeit products to international trade, the concept, and functions of the European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats (EMPACT), the activities of the Italian police organization in the fight against the circulation of illegal pesticides, bio-additives, and other topics.

Also, the members of the delegations of Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Georgia made a presentation about the institution they operate in, the legislative framework in the field of protecting intellectual property rights, and statistical indicators in the fight against counterfeit goods.

The participants who successfully completed the training were awarded CEPOL certificates at the end.