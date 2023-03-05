Azerbaijani Defense Ministry holds a meeting with media reps on writing best article on military patriotism

Within the framework of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Communication Strategy, approved by the relevant order of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a meeting was held with a group of media representatives of various information agencies preparing articles on military patriotism, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

With the support of the Media Development Agency, a broad exchange of views on the further development of cooperation with journalists, the content of military publications, and the prevention of the dissemination of a military secret was conducted within the meeting.

Representatives of the Main Department for Personnel of the Defense Ministry briefed journalists on protecting military and state secrets and other issues.

In the end, proposals on current cooperation with media entities and prospective issues were heard.