Tree planting campaign honouring 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev is underway

With the organization of the ministries of Science and Education and Ecology and Natural Resources, a tree planting campaign was launched in connection with the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the Ministry of Science and Education, Initially, a tree-planting ceremony was held at secondary school number 113 in the Kurdakhani settlement of Baku city.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev also participated in the ceremony.

As part of the campaign, 100 trees were planted in the yard of the mentioned school.

It should be noted that the mentioned campaign is planned to cover schools in other regions as well as Baku city. Within the framework of the campaign, a total of 100,000 trees are planned to be planted throughout the country.