Concert titled 'For You' dedicated to International Women's Day

Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic organized a concert program "For You" dedicated to March 8 - International Women's Day, Azernews reports.

At the concert program, national and foreign songs and dances were presented, and the composer's songs were played.

At the concert, "Children's Musical Theater" of the State Children's Philharmonic, 'Shams' children's choir of different age groups, vocal classes, and dance groups performed colorful and interesting plays.

The little heroes of the Musical Children's Theater did not forget to congratulate grandmothers and mothers on the occasion of the holiday. Also, the vocal class sang the song 'Mother', the children's choir 'Shams' sang the songs 'Grandmother', and 'Mother', and the dance groups congratulated International Women's Day with dances of the same content.

It should be noted that, as always, this concert program ended with continuous applause from the audience.