Azerbaijan, EU discuss mutual relation in space technology

The chairman of Azercosmos satellite operator, Samaddin Asadov, met with European Union Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko, Azernews reports, citing Azercosmos.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest between Azerbaijan and the EU, including the further expansion of relations with European countries in the field of space technologies, and the study of advanced experience.

Samaddin Assadov underscored the role of European partners in launching Azerbaijan's satellites into orbit and said that there is great potential for further development of mutual relations in this sector.

In terms of the European Union's relations with Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko expressed pleasure at the current level of cooperation.

During the meeting, it was highly appreciated that the Space Programs Agency of the European Union is a partner in the expansion of the European Geostationary Navigation Service (EGNOS) with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the end of the meeting, the chairman gave information about the International Astronautical Congress, which will be hosted in Azerbaijan, and stated that the Congress will be a global platform for Azerbaijan in the field of space, especially for cooperation with European partners.