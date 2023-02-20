Azerbaijan's Tourism Agency looking to boost tourism in Karabakh

Being a cradle of culture and history, Karabakh enjoys great tourism potential. The region has all chances to turn into a major tourism destination.

Reconstruction works are currently in full swing at the territories liberated from almost three decades of Armenian occupants, Azernews reports.

Currently, the State Tourism Agency is engaged in the preparation of tourism and recreational areas, thematic tourist routes, and other initiatives.

The foundation of Sugovushan Tourism Complex is expected to boost tourism. In 2022, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyava laid the foundation stone for the tourism complex.

At the same time, the project has been prepared to create tourism opportunities in connection with the historical Shahbulag Castle in Aghdam.

Built in 1751-1752 by Panahali Khan, this historical site was named Shahbulag (Shah's spring) after a nearby spring bearing the same name.

Azerbaijan is currently developing its potential tourism routes on its liberated territories.

The tourism opportunities of Shusha city and Dashalti, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, and Kalbajar were evaluated and integrated into relevant development strategies and action plans.

Known for its historical, natural, and cultural resources, Shusha does not go unnoticed by cultural and history buffs.

Since its liberation, the city hosts the country's major cultural events - the Kharibulbul Festival and the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, Vafig Poetry Days, etc.

This year, the city gets ready to host a number of cultural events as Shusha was declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events will be held in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with the Action Plan.

Moreover, Shusha will be nominated as OIC Tourism Capital in 2026 within Azerbaijan's chairmanship at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Major work will also be taken to launch the operation of the OIC-UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Clean Energy Center and ECO Economic Research Center.

Everything mentioned above shows that Karabakh has all chances to turn into major tourism destination.