Armenians attempt to disrupt the conference held in US on the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide

A scientific-practical conference on the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held at Stanford University in the USA, Azernews reports.

Students, teachers, and professors of Stanford and Berkeley Universities participated in the "Remembering Khojaly" conference organized by the Stanford Azerbaijani Students Association and the Northern California Azerbaijani Cultural Society. The goal is to raise awareness about the Khojaly genocide, to deliver accurate information about Karabakh and the current situation in the region, to prevent Armenian disinformation, and to draw attention to the process of peace and normalization in the region.

Azerbaijani professor of North Carolina University Ali Askerov, a professor of Utah University Hakan Yavuz, and digital forensics and open source intelligence analyst Elchin Mammadov made a speech and gave detailed information to the multinational audience.

The conference was open to the public, and students, community members, as well as representatives of the diaspora, participated in the discussions. At the conference thoughts about justice for Khojaly, Khojaly being a crime against humanity and the perpetrators to answer before the international court of law were sounded. In addition, attention was drawn to the ongoing action on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The scientific-practical conference discussing the real situation and historical realities in the region caused the protest by Armenians and they tried to disrupt the work of the conference. The participants of the event pointed out that this type of discussion is open, impartial scientific discussion based on facts are held here and no distorted facts are voiced.

The conference outlines that continuous discussions with the participation of the academic class will have a positive effect on the creation of a healthy dialogue between the communities.

The head of the Azerbaijan Culture Society of Northern California, Aynur Agayeva moderated the conference and.