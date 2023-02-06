Baku, Czechia to boost tourism cooperation

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Czechia are eager to expand ties in the tourism sector, Azernews reports.

The Association of the Azerbaijani Travel Agencies (AATA) Board Chairman, Goydaniz Gahramanov, provided insight into the AATA's activities.

Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Sedlacek pointed out that the embassy will provide support for the establishment of communication, the increase of mutual tourist attraction, and the development of bilateral tourism ties.

The sides exchanged ideas on the preparation of joint projects, expanding partnership relations, organizing mutual information tours for promotional purposes, as well as increasing the number of flights between Baku and Prague.

They also touched upon the issues of simplifying the conditions for issuing visas to tourists and eliminating certain difficulties experienced in the process of receiving documents at visa-issuing centers.

The Azerbaijani-Czech diplomatic relations turn 30 in 2023. The countries enjoy successful cooperation in a number of sectors, including economy, tourism, culture, etc.

Around 30 companies with Czech capital operate in Azerbaijan. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic amounted to $778.9 million in January-November 2022.