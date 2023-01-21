TODAY.AZ / Society

Salaries of number of state bodies in Azerbaijan are increased

21 January 2023 [17:09] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijan has increased the wages of a number of state employees who are not civil servants (registrar, controller, agricultural worker, office worker, gardener, watchman, worker without a qualification category, and others), Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the relevant decision.

The monthly official salaries of the aforementioned individuals have been set as follows as of January 1, 2023:

?

State bodies by category

Monthly salary amount

1.

In state bodies of the top category

400 manat ($235.3)

2.

In state bodies of the 1st category

385 manat ($226.4)

3.

In state bodies of the 2nd and 3rd categories

365 manat ($214.7)

4.

In state bodies of the 4th and 5th categories

345 manat ($202.9)

To encourage the employees mentioned in this decision, the State budget, which is approved annually for the following year, provides for additional funds equal to three times the monthly salary established for these employees in the state bodies where they work.

The decision went into effect on January 1, 2023.

