Shahdag Mountain Resort among Top 5 ski resort in CIS

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is offering plenty of venues to appreciate the wintertime in all of its beautiful glory. Shahdag is the right venue for spending the coldest season of the year.

Whether you are planning a solo trip or a family vacation, the Shahdag Mountain Resort will entice you to stay there.

So it is no wonder why more and more tourists chose the resort as the perfect winter getaway.

Russia's TurStat analytical agency has listed the Shahdag Mountain Resort among the TOP 5 ski resorts in the CIS, Azernews reports.

The rating is based on the results of a study of the popularity of ski resorts in the CIS countries.

The list also includes Shymbulak (Kazakhstan), Karakol (Kyrgyzstan), and Chimgan (Uzbekistan).

In 2020, TurStat also named Shahdag Mountain Resort among the ski resorts in the CIS countries.

The Shahdag Mountain Resort is ideal for tourists of all ages. Well-known as the country's first ski resort, the resort is located in the Shahdag National Park, 32 km off Gusar District, 2,350 meters above sea level.