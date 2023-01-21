Police in Qobu District detain five drug dealers [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Officers of the Gobu District Police Department conducted operations against people involved in the distribution of illegal firearms and drugs in the district, Azernews reports per the Interior Ministry.

Five people involved in drug trafficking were detained in Hokmali village in a regular police operation carried out by the Gobu police station officers under the Absheron District Police Department.

Jamaladdin Alxasov, Aydin Eyvazov, Samir Mustafayev, Eldar Nabiyev, and Farrux Askarov, who live in this settlement, were detained during the operation. Heroin and methamphetamine, ready for sale, were found on them.

The detained individuals admitted to drug trafficking in Hokmali and surrounding settlements. Criminal cases have been initiated by the district police department's investigation directorate, and a probe is underway.