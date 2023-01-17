Azerbaijan confirms 71 more COVID-19 cases, 70 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 71 new COVID-19 cases, 70 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,450 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,942 of them have recovered, and 10,054 people have died. Currently, 454 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,863 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,461,419 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 445 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 218 citizens, the second dose – 65 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 133 citizens. As many as 29 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,938,242 vaccine doses were administered, 5,400,315 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,876,361 people – the second dose, 3,396,596 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,970 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.