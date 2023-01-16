Border guards seize over 24 kg of drugs on border with Iran

By Azernews

The Azerbaijani State Border Service has seized over 24 kg of drugs on the state border with neighboring Iran, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

On January 15, at 2115 hours, border guards in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment border outpost near Buyuk Bahmanli, Fuzuli District, noticed three unknown persons approaching the border and fired a warning shot as required by laws, however, border transgressors fled back, taking advantage of the darkness and difficult terrain.

The service area of the border outpost was sealed off, and a transgressor was located and detained by the border guards using technical video surveillance cameras and a surveillance-reconnaissance drone.

During the initial interrogation, the detainee was identified as an Iranian citizen Rezai Murtuza, born in 1997, who crossed the Iranian-Azerbaijani border to smuggle drugs into Azerbaijan.

As a result of the searches, 3 parcels with a total weight of 24 kilograms and 285 grams of marijuana-like substances were found and seized.

Operational-investigative measures are underway.